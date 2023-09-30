North Carolina Central survives Campbell in overtime battle

After going down 14 at halftime, North Carolina Central fought back in the second half to complete the comeback against Campbell by a final score of 49-48.
Davius Richard led North Carolina Central with an impressive performance. He dissected the Fighting Camels’ defense over and over, accumulating 265 yards through the air and 86 on the ground. In the ground game, tailback Latrell Collier was the Eagles’ main contributor, rushing for 77 yards. The team’s potent offense accumulated an impressive 447 total yards.
Campbell was led by quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams. He completed 22-of-31 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Williams leaned on receiver Jalen Kelsey, who recorded 172 yards on seven receptions.
Key Metrics to Victory: North Carolina Central
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 56-44 run-pass split with 45 rushing attempts and 35 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 40:10 (67% of the game)
- Penalties – recorded seven penalties for 66 yards while Campbell had nine penalties for 99 yards
Each team has its next game on Oct. 7. North Carolina Central takes on a confident Elon squad at Rhodes Stadium, where the Eagles will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Campbell will hit the road once again when they take on Hampton at Armstrong Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.