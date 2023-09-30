Unbeaten no more: Alabama A&M dispatches Tuskegee

Alabama A&M put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 58 points to Tuskegee’s three to power past the Golden Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
Quincy Casey led the way for Alabama A&M, throwing for 296 yards and four touchdowns in this one. The Bulldogs ran for 201 yards on the ground and threw for 338 yards through the air.
Corey Petty, Rashad Sager, and Karon Taylor were all contributors for Tuskegee in the loss. Much of the Golden Tigers’ limited offensive success came on early downs. They went just 1-for-11 on third down attempts, and then failed on each of their two fourth down attempts.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 56-44 run-pass split with 36 rushing attempts and 28 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 29:45 (50% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (4-8) while Tuskegee converted just 9% (1-11)
- Penalties – recorded six penalties for 45 yards while Tuskegee had eight penalties for 70 yards
Each team has its next game on Oct. 7. Alabama A&M faces Jackson State at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where the Bulldogs will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Tuskegee will try to rebound when they take on Morehouse at Legion Field.
