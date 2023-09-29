VIEW ALL SCORES
Shilo Sanders
2023 Football

Shilo Sanders leads Pac-12 in several defensive stats

Colorado will need the safety to have a big game against USC.
Posted on

Shilo Sanders is making a statement in his first season with the Colorado Buffalos. The former Jackson State safety is now leading the Pac-12 in several defensive statistics.

Shilo Sanders

SANDERS STATS

21 solo tackles (1st in Pac-12)

26 total tackles (7th in Pac-12)

1 touchdown (T-1st in Pac-12)

Longest defensive touchdown in Pac-12

THE IMPACT

Shilo Sanders stats are certainly not quiet ones as he flies around the screen making plays all game. He brings another level of energy to the Buffalos defense. Sanders grabbed his first interception of the year in Colorado’s week 3 win over rival Colorado State. He returned it for 80 yards and the first touchdown of the game early in the first quarter.

The Buffalos are coming off their first loss of the season after falling to No.9 Oregon in week four. Up next, they face another top ten program and Pac-12 foe in USC. USC is led by Heisman favorited quarterback Caleb Williams. The Buffs will need Shilo Sanders to have another big game to hang with the Trojans.

