HBCU Band of The Year Rankings: Southern University on top

ESPN’s Band of The Year HBCU Band championship is less than 80 days away and we’ve got the exclusive first look at the top 15 bands from both Division I and Division II.



Southern University’s Human Jukebox sits atop the HBCU Band Division I rankings after the first month of competition. North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine is the team on SU’s heels in the overall rankings, which are determined by a point-system adjudicated by a committee of current and legendary band directors on a monthly basis.

15 UAPB “The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South”

14 Howard University “Showtime”

13 Texas Southern “Ocean of Soul”

12 Hampton University “Marching Force”

11 Alabama State “Marching Hornets”

10 South Carolina State “Marching 101”

9 PVAMU “Marching Storm”

8 Grambling State “World Famed”

7 Tennessee State “Aristocrat of Bands”

6 FAMU “Marching 100”

5 Norfolk State University “Spartan Legion”

4 Jackson State University “Sonic Boom of the South”

3 Bethune-Cookman University “Marching Wildcats”

2 NC A&T “Blue and Gold Marching Machine”

1 Southern University “Human Jukebox”

Auxiliaries

10 PVAMU “Black Foxes”

9 Texas Southern “Motion of The Ocean”

8 Alabama State “Stingettes”

7 Norfolk State “Hot Ice”

6 Hampton University “Ebony Fire”

5 NC A&T “Golden Delight”

4 Grambling State “Orchesis”

3 Southern University “Fabulous Dancing Dolls”

2 Bethune-Cookman “14 Karat Dancers”

1 Jackson State “Prancing J-Settes”



Drum Majors



10 Howard

9 Jackson State

8 Grambling State

7 SC State

6 PVAMU

5 Hampton

4 Southern

3 NC A&T

2 FAMU

1 Bethune-Cookman

Musicality



10 Alabama State

9 South Carolina State

8 Morgan State

7 Howard University

6 Norfolk State

5 Tennessee State

4 Bethune-Cookman

3 NC A&T

2 FAMU

1 Southern

Percussion

10 Mississippi Valley State

9 Jackson State

8 Prairie View A&M

7 Alabama State

6 North Carolina Central

5 Hampton University

4 Texas Southern

3 Norfolk State

2 Bethune-Cookman

1 NC A&T





Drill/Marching/Manuevering

10 Hampton University

9 Alcorn State

8 Texas Southern

7 SC State

6 NC A&T

5 Grambling State

4 FAMU

3 Tennessee State

2 Southern University

1 Jackson State

Performances are judged on an individual basis, with judges giving scores for specific areas only. Bands are encouraged to submit a performance to be judged monthly. The committee is co-chaired by Jackson State Director of Bands Emeritus, Professor Dowell Taylor, and Dr. Julian E. White, FAMU Director of Bands Emeritus.



The next update will come in late October as the top 15 will be reduced to the top 10 overall in each division. The November ranking will list the top five in each division. The final ranking will award the top two teams in each division a shot at the ESPN Band of The Year title, which will be determined Dec. 15 in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, GA with the show starting at 6 PM EST. It will be simulcast on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.

