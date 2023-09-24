Blake Bozeman, former D1 HBCU hooper, loses life to gun violence

By

Former Morgan State University basketball player and son of long-time college basketball coach Blake Bozeman has reportedly passed away tragically.



Bozeman was reportedly a victim of gun violence overnight, according to multiple posts on social media. He was 31 years old.

Bozeman is the son of Todd Bozeman, who coached him at Morgan State University. Bozeman played for his father from 2011-2015, appearing in 123 games and averaging 7.4 points and 2.0 assists per game. He had his best season as a senior in 2014-2015 as he averaged a career-high 12.4 points per game, including a season-high 25 points.





Norfolk State University men’s basketball coach Robert Jones reacted to the news early Sunday morning.

“This senseless gun violence gotta stop! Another young man lost . RIP Blake Bozeman and condolences to Coach Todd Bozeman. Damnit! Fierce competitor like his dad on that court and we had many battles! This has to stop !”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bozeman family.

