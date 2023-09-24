VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Alabama State University player sucker-punches FAMU worker

Alabama State University quickly responded after video emerged of a student-athlete striking a FAMU worker.
Posted on

Alabama State University has suspended a member of its football team after he was recorded as striking a Florida A&M worker following a game between the two teams. 

A video of an Alabama State football player striking a man wearing a work vest emerged on social media following ASU’s 23-10 loss to FAMU in Tallahassee.

The player, wearing jersey no. 16, can be seen approaching fans before being blocked by the worker. The two exchanged words and the player ultimately struck the worker before being pulled back by teammates. 

Alabama State University released the following statement on Sunday morning.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete.

We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university.

There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately.”

While the statement did not name the student-athlete, he has been identified as Jacob Freeman according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Freeman has been removed from the team’s roster online.

Alabama State fell to 1-2 with the loss.

Alabama State University player sucker-punches FAMU worker
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

220
Jackson State

Jackson State football makes history with woman kicker
492
2023 Football

ACC adds SIAC to officiating alliance
449
Coastal Athletic Association

Hampton University Dual Threat Dan Banister Jr: An Athlete Story
84
2023 Football

Morgan State falls short to UAlbany in Double-Overtime Thriller
558
Culture

Megan Thee Stallion helping students at her HBCU with partnership
To Top
X