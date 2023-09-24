Alabama State University player sucker-punches FAMU worker

Alabama State University has suspended a member of its football team after he was recorded as striking a Florida A&M worker following a game between the two teams.
A video of an Alabama State football player striking a man wearing a work vest emerged on social media following ASU’s 23-10 loss to FAMU in Tallahassee.
The player, wearing jersey no. 16, can be seen approaching fans before being blocked by the worker. The two exchanged words and the player ultimately struck the worker before being pulled back by teammates.
Alabama State University released the following statement on Sunday morning.
“We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete.
We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university.
There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately.”
While the statement did not name the student-athlete, he has been identified as Jacob Freeman according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Freeman has been removed from the team’s roster online.
Alabama State fell to 1-2 with the loss.