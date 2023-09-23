VIEW ALL SCORES
FAMU, Bragg Stadium
2023 Football

FAMU secures SWAC victory Over Alabama State

FAMU defends home turf in a SWAC matchup against Alabama State, led by Jeremy Moussa’s 294 yards and 2 TDs.
Posted on

Florida A&M (FAMU) defended its home field on Saturday evening, defeating Alabama State by a final score of 23-10.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Jeremy Moussa led the way for FAMU, throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns in this one. The coaching staff was not willing to sit back and keep punting the ball away, they went for it on one fourth down, converting one time.

Asa Gregg, Kisean Johnson, and Damon Stewart were all contributors for the Hornets in the loss. Alabama State struggled to sustain long drives, only controlling the ball for 23.7 of the game’s 60 minutes.

Key Metrics to Victory: FAMU

  • Play selection – leaned on the pass game, with a 66-34 pass-run split with 40 passing attempts and 21 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 36:17 (60% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 42% of third downs (5-12) while Alabama State converted just 27% (4-15)
  • Penalties – recorded eight penalties for 67 yards while Alabama State had 12 penalties for 93 yards

Both teams take the field again on Sept. 30. Florida A&M meets Mississippi Valley State at Rice-Totten Stadium, where the Rattlers will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Alabama State will try to rebound when they host Alcorn State at ASU Stadium.

Alabama State

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

FAMU secures SWAC victory Over Alabama State
Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Alabama A&M at Magic City Classic Alabama A&M at Magic City Classic
1.6K
Alabama A&M

Magic City Classic gets cease and desist from Alabama A&M
Volleyball Volleyball
267
Volleyball

Alabama State volleyball upends FAMU
435
2023 Football

ACC adds SIAC to officiating alliance
299
Coastal Athletic Association

Hampton University Dual Threat Dan Banister Jr: An Athlete Story
496
Culture

Megan Thee Stallion helping students at her HBCU with partnership
To Top
X