FAMU secures SWAC victory Over Alabama State

Florida A&M (FAMU) defended its home field on Saturday evening, defeating Alabama State by a final score of 23-10.
Jeremy Moussa led the way for FAMU, throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns in this one. The coaching staff was not willing to sit back and keep punting the ball away, they went for it on one fourth down, converting one time.
Asa Gregg, Kisean Johnson, and Damon Stewart were all contributors for the Hornets in the loss. Alabama State struggled to sustain long drives, only controlling the ball for 23.7 of the game’s 60 minutes.
Key Metrics to Victory: FAMU
- Play selection – leaned on the pass game, with a 66-34 pass-run split with 40 passing attempts and 21 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 36:17 (60% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 42% of third downs (5-12) while Alabama State converted just 27% (4-15)
- Penalties – recorded eight penalties for 67 yards while Alabama State had 12 penalties for 93 yards
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 30. Florida A&M meets Mississippi Valley State at Rice-Totten Stadium, where the Rattlers will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Alabama State will try to rebound when they host Alcorn State at ASU Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.