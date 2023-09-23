Tarik Cohen is on track to NFL Comeback

Tarik Cohen has experienced major setbacks in his NFL career, but he is getting closer each day to making his comeback with the Carolina Panthers.
Cohen signed to the Panthers practice squad last week and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor spoke positively about Cohen’s progress to getting back on the field.
“He’s doin’ fine. I think it’s another week to where you kinda begin to rev him up a little bit more and keep puttin’ more on his plate and see how he responds. But so far, he’s done well.”
Tabor’s comments are encouraging to hear since Cohen is recovering from several injuries.
Cohen has not played an NFL game since 2020 when he tore his ACL and MCL along with fracturing his tibial plateau after catching a punt. After recovering for nearly two years, he tore his Achilles tendon while working out on Instagram Live.
Two major injuries would scare most teams from signing a 28-year-old running back, but Tabor remembers how special Cohen was before the injuries when he was the special teams coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 2018-2021.
Before the injuries, Cohen made a name for himself in the NFL as a dynamic running back and return specialist. He earned the honors of being invited to the 2019 Pro Bowl and became a first-team All-Pro. He recorded 1,101 rushing yards and five touchdowns; 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns; and returned 96 punts for 985 yards with one touchdown during his time with the Bears.
HBCU fans are looking forward to Cohen’s comeback as they remember his Human Joystick days at North Carolina A&T. Cohen had an historic career at NC A&T as he rushed for 5,619 yards and scored 59 total touchdowns in four years which made him the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
Cohen moving up to the Carolina Panthers’ active roster is out of the hands of Tabor, but there is optimism that he could make his return one day if his health continues to improve.