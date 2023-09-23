Bowie State holds off feisty St. Aug

By

BOWIE, MD — Led by a crushing defensive effort that kept the Saint Augustine’s offense to 189 total yards, the Bowie State Bulldogs was able to hold on for a 10-7 victory at home on a wet Saturday afternoon in Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 on the year and 2-0 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) play, while the Falcons fell to 0-4 and 0-2 in the league.

Carleton Stewart led all Bulldogs rushers with 116 yards while Samuel Doku added nine yards on the ground, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Amir Jenkins ‘ most prolific target in the ballgame was Kyle Parker , who caught one pass for 35 yards.

Devin Williams paced the Bowie State defensive effort, totaling four tackles, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble while Shawan Lewis added 1.5 tackle for loss and one sack in the win.

The Bulldogs forced one turnover in Saturday’s contest, with Bowie State turning that takeaway into seven points.

Defensively, BSU did a fairly decent job neutralizing the Saint Augustine’s offensive attack, holding the Falcons to 189 total yards. The Bulldogs kept Saint Augustine’s under 150 yards on both the ground and through the air, allowing 114 passing and 75 rushing yards.How It Happened

Bowie State got on the scoreboard first and opened a 3-0 lead on the first drive of the game. Another Bulldogs score then increased the lead to 10-0 but Bowie State didn’t score again in the game as the Falcons added seven more points to finish off the scoring for the game.

Game Notes

» BSU outgained Saint Augustine’s 193-189, including a 96-75 advantage on the ground.

» The Bulldogs scored first with 11:37 remaining in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game on their way to victory.

» Bowie State tallied 7 points in the second quarter, accounting for 70% of their total score.

» BSU converted 3 of 17 third downs while Saint Augustine’s was successful on 2 of 13.

» Bowie State went 2-for-3 on fourth down, converting on 66.7 percent of attempts.

» The Bulldogs gave up zero points in one Falcons’ trip to the red zone.

» Bowie State won the time of possession battle 36:44 to 23:06.

» Anthony Butler led the Falcons passing attack, completing nine of his 27 attempts for 114 yards and one touchdown.

» Marquis Munoz led the Saint Augustine’s rushing attack with 80 yards.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Bulldogs will travel to Salisbury, N.C. to face Livingstone on Sept. 30 at Alumni Memorial Stadium. The Blue Bears own a 18-14 all-time record against Bowie State dating back to the first meeting in 1973. BSU has won the last three meetings against LC including last year’s 53-7 for homecoming on Oct. 1, 2022.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubulldogs.com.

Bowie State holds off feisty St. Aug