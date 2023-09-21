Alabama A&M victorious, takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Alabama A&M prevailed in a tough battle against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday evening, winning by a final score of 31-24.
Quincy Casey led the way for Alabama A&M, throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns in this one, two of them to tight end Barry White. The team’s potent offense accumulated an impressive 505 total yards.
Michael Jamerson had one catch for 80 yards and one touchdown to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff made some costly mistakes on Thursday, giving up 10 penalties.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama A&M
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 33 passing attempts and 38 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 31:16 (52% of the game)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 60% efficiency
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 30. Alabama A&M takes on Tuskegee at Louis Crews Stadium, where the Bulldogs will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will try to rebound when they take on Southern at Simmons Bank Field.
