South Carolina State faces Citadel in a comeback battle

Yardage (and points) may be hard to come by in Saturday evening’s matchup between South Carolina State and The Citadel. So far this year, neither team is averaging over 234 yards of total offense per game. A win for either team would be a successful rebound from a loss in their last game. South Carolina State is looking to move past their loss to Georgia Tech, while The Citadel tries to put their last result against Chattanooga behind them.
South Carolina State (0-3 Overall)
The Bulldogs have been inconsistent on both sides of the ball this season. They have only been able to muster 220 yards of total offense per game, while opposing offenses have been averaging 472 yards against their defense. Their passing game has been far from efficient. On average, they’re only earning 3.7 yards per attempt.
Tailback Kacy Fields will be leading South Carolina State in this one. Fields has rushed for 79 yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
South Carolina State relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 28% of its rush attempts.
South Carolina State went 3-8 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is South Carolina State’s only game against a SoCon opponent this season.
The Citadel (0-3 Overall, 0-1 in SoCon)
It’s been a struggle all around for the Bulldogs this season. They’ve only been averaging 234 yards of total offense per game. To make matters worse, opposing offenses have been racking up 509 yards per game against The Citadel’s defense. Opposing backs have had a field day against this front all year. They’ve been earning an average of 9.8 yards per carry.
Johnny Crawford III comes into the game looking to improve on his performance in The Citadel’s last game. Crawford III rushed for 36 yards in the team’s loss.
The Citadel’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 71-29 rush-pass play selection split.
The Citadel enters after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. They are 0-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 1.5 points per game in those games. This is The Citadel’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
