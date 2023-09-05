HBCU Gameday Staff FCS Poll: Week Two (2023)

By

Week One of college football is in the books and it’s time for our first update to the HBCU Gameday FCS poll.

Early season games in HBCU football is usually full of variety when it comes to scheduling structure, so it’s often hard to judge beyond knee-jerk reactions. From money games against higher-division opponents to guaranteed games of their own and everything in between, there were a lot of results but it’s hard to make a judgment after one game.



But that’s our job here at HBCU Gameday so here it goes!

NCCU took care of business against Winston-Salem State. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

1) NCCU — 68 (Five first place votes)

The reigning MEAC and HBCU national champion did what it was supposed to do with a solid 47-21 win over Winston-Salem State.



2) FAMU — 65 (Two first place votes)

FAMU finally exorcised two seasons of demons against Jackson State with a decisive victory over Jackson State on Sunday in the Orange Blossom Classic.

3) Morgan State — 53

Many observers like Morgan State as a dark-horse in the MEAC race, and it showed why with a win over a nationally-ranked Richmond squad to start the season.



4) Alabama State — 46

Saturday’s win against Southern didn’t count in the SWAC standings, but it definitely was a confidence booster for Alabama State.



5) Jackson State — 38

Last week we wondered if South Carolina State was as bad as it looked or if Jackson State was as good as it looked. A week later, the jury is still out.



6) Prairie View — 36

PVAMU gets the nod here after winning an instant-classic of a game against rival Texas Southern on the road on Saturday.



7) Howard — 28

The highest-ranked team without a win had an impressive showing against Eastern Michigan when it wasn’t shooting itself in the hoof.

8) Hampton — 27

Hampton showed once again on Saturday that when it comes to HBCU competition it can definitely hold its own.



9) Southern — 10

SU will have to lock its wounds quickly as JSU comes to Baton Rouge looking to get back on the winning track.



9) Texas Southern — 10

TSU got so close to finally knocking off Prairie View but it was not to be.

10) NC A&T — 2

The Aggies slide in by the skin of their tails as they prepare to face the Eagles.

HBCU Gameday Staff FCS Poll: Week Two (2023)