Morgan State win set tone for MEAC vs. CAA matchups

Morgan State football pulled off a big feat by knocking off the University of Richmond on Saturday, handing the MEAC a rare win over a CAA program.
MSU’s 17-10 win on the road over a top 20 ranked Richmond squad was big for Morgan State as head coach Damon Wilson admitted on Monday’s MEAC media day call.
“We only had four penalties throughout the course of the game. So, you know, something to build upon,” Wilson said as his team prepares for FBS Akron. “And it was a good win. Definitely, as a non-conference ranked opponent early in the year, so very good win for us.”
Wilson, who built Bowie State into a national power at the Division II level, says winning those games is crucial in helping to build his program.
“You know, as a lot of times when you’re recruiting, you’re selling your university, you’re selling your program, also selling your schedule,” Wilson said. “And when you sell the schedule and you’re able to have success against some of the nationally-ranked opponents, it helps to recruit see that, ‘hey, we can play football at a high level, but we also get a good quality education around some men that genuinely care about you. So it’s great to give guys an opportunity to attend Morgan State and see what we see is all about on and off the field.”
The win was significant for the MEAC as well as it has a dozen matchups with CAA programs this season, led by Morgan State’s four. MSU will face Towson (Sept. 16), Albany (Sept. 23) and Stony Brook (Oct. 7) before stepping into MEAC play. Two other MEAC programs will meet multiple CAA programs this fall.
Reigning MEAC co-champion and Celebration Bowl winner North Carolina Central will look to get a win against long-time rival North Carolina A&T on Saturday. The two programs will meet in Greensboro just as they have in the CIAA and MEAC over the last 100 years, but with different conference bragging rights on the line. NCCU beat North Carolina A&T last season after dropping four consecutive games to their rivals from 2017 through 2021. It will also face in-state CAA foes Campbell (Sept. 30) and Elon (Oct. 7) before getting into MEAC play.
Norfolk State will take on Hampton on Saturday in the first of three games against CAA competition this Saturday. Just as with A&T vs. NCCU, this rivalry game dates back to the two schools’ time in the CIAA and was a long-time MEAC matchup before Hampton left for the Big South and ultimately the CAA. It will also face Towson (Sept. 23) in addition to its Sept. 30th matchup against A&T.
Howard and Delaware State will each face one CAA opponent each. Howard will take on arch-rival Hampton on Sept. 16 while Delaware State will face the same Richmond squad that Morgan State took down on Saturday.