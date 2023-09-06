Game Preview | Boombox Classic: Southern vs. Jackson State

The Boombox Classic will see Southern take on Jackson State on Saturday evening at A.W. Mumford Stadium. One of these teams will get a much-needed rebound from a recent loss. Southern lost to Alabama State, while Jackson State was taken down by FAMU 28-10. Jackson State should enter this one with confidence, as they came away with a 43-24 victory when these teams last met in 2022.
Southern (0-1 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
The Jags will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 0-1. They score an average of 10.0 points per contest, with a total of 1 touchdown on the year. On the other side of the ball, Southern has shown they can be a problem. They limit opponents to an impressive 14.0 points each game.
Quarterback Harold Blood will be leading Southern in this one. Blood has averaged 166.0 pass yards per game with season totals of one touchdown and two interceptions.
Southern boasts a versatile ground game. Quarterback runs makeup 30% of their rushing attempts this season.
Southern went 7-5 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home-field advantage all year. Southern has lost three straight matchups against Jackson State since Nov 14, 2021.
Jackson State (1-1 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
The Tigers will enter this match with a 1-1 campaign. They are averaging 23.5 points per contest while accumulating five touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers’ defense is giving up an average of 17.5 points per game.
Wideout Rico Powers will be leading the way for Jackson State. Powers has accumulated 8 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.
Jackson State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Rico Powers has been on the receiving end of 36% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Jackson State enters the Boombox Classic after putting up a 12-1 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. Jackson State is 1-1 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 23.5 points per game.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.