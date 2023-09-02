Game Recap | Alabama State defense wins opener against Southern

For the neutral fan looking for an explosive shootout, this was not the game. Alabama State outbattled Southern in a defensive struggle to claim the ugly 14-10 win.
Kisean Johnson dominated down the field, collecting nine receptions for 107 yards to lead Alabama State. Johnson got help as well, particularly from Dematrius Davis and Tyree Saunders. The team’s offense did not turn the ball over all game, while only accumulating four total penalties.
Harold Blood led the way for Southern. Wide receiver Kendric Rhymes collected three receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Blood and the Jaguars.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 64-36 run-pass split with 37 rushing attempts and 21 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 31:39 (53% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 38% of third downs (5-13) while Southern converted just 29% (4-14)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting four turnovers from Southern
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 20 yards while Southern had six penalties for 50 yards
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 9. Alabama State welcomes Miles to ASU Stadium, where the Hornets will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Southern will get another shot at its first win when they host Jackson State at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
