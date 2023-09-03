Bluefield State University blasts Livingstone in CIAA return

By

Courtesy: Bluefield State University

Salisbury, NC – Bluefield State University Football took down fellow CIAA opponent Livingstone College in their season opener 41-7 on Saturday.

The game kicked off with Bluefield State winning the toss and deferring their choice to the second half. Livingstone received the ball, hoping to make an early impact. However, Bluefield State’s defense had other plans.

Livingstone’s opening drive began at their 25-yard line. Their efforts were stifled by a relentless Bluefield State defense. The Livingstone offense struggled to move the ball, being met by Corey Watkins and TJ Gunter. Livingstone ultimately had to punt, but disaster struck as they fumbled the snap, allowing Bluefield State to recover the ball at Livingstone’s 37-yard line.

Bluefield State’s offense wasted no time. Led by freshman quarterback Jai’que Hart, they quickly capitalized on the turnover. Hart connected with a series of completions, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Darius Thompson, taking an early 6-0 lead.

The following drive saw Livingstone trying to respond, but their offense continued to struggle against the Big Blue defense. Another fumble resulted in a turnover, recovered by Justin Campbell. The Big Blue marched down the field from the 37-yard line and later Hart connected with Cam Taylor for the 24-yard touchdown pass. The extra point by Braxton VanScoy was good, extending Bluefield State’s lead 13-0.

The Big Blue opened the second quarter with Hart finding Khyon Smith in the endzone. After a successful attempt from VanScoy, the Big Blue extended their lead 20-0.

Livingstone needed to response, but their offense continued to be plagued by turnovers and a relentless Bluefield State defense. The first half ended with Bluefield State in control, leading 34-0.



The Big Blue defense continued to stifle the Livingstone offense coming out of the half while the Big Blue offense added another touchdown to the board, making it 41-0.



Livingstone showed some signs of life in the fourth quarter, putting seven on the board.



Bluefield State’s dominant performance ultimately led to a resounding 41-7 victory.

In freshman QB Hart’s first collegiate start, he led the Big Blue with five touchdowns and 218 passing yards.



“Great team effort in this win! All three phases made plays that impacted the outcome,” said head coach Tony Coaxum. “We wanted to make a statement entering the CIAA! Our staff put together a great game plan and players executed it with great passion and energy!”



Up Next

Bluefield State University will host Emory & Henry College in a non-conference contest Saturday, September 9th with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Bluefield State University blasts Livingstone in CIAA return