HBCU Gameday set to stream pregame radio show

HBCU Gameday has partnered with The Real Urban Radio Network to launch a new streaming show centered around HBCU football. The HBCU Gameday Pregame show debuts on Saturday, Sept. 2, running from 12-2 pm EST.

The show will be hosted by Tolly Carr and Symone Stanley every Saturday this fall.

Each Saturday the show will feature a mix of R&B music along with segments of Carr and Stanley discussing the action for the day.

The show is free to listen to at realurbanradio.com or by downloading the app from your favorite app store.

“Saturday mornings and early afternoons are canon in the HBCU experience. Great food, great music and great conversation are a staple at any HBCU tailgate across the country. We hope that fans will pull up the stream, add us to the mix and make the HBCU Gameday crew a virtual part of tailgates everywhere,” said Carr.

The Real Urban Radio Network was founded by Jackson Brown, a thirty year veteran in the radio and records industry.

