Game Recap | Howard falls short to Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan held their own at home on Friday evening at Rynearson Stadium, outmatching Howard to secure a 33-23 victory.
Tanner Knue had eight catches for 73 yards and one touchdown to lead Eastern Michigan. Knue got help as well, particularly from Austin Smith and Samson Evans. The Eagles’ defense put on a clinic, racking up four sacks.
Kasey Hawthorne, Quinton Williams, and Eden James were all contributors for Howard in the loss. The Bison made some costly mistakes on Friday, giving up 11 penalties.
The Bison executed a dramatic shift, coming out of the half. Behind a strong running game featuring Kasey Hawthorne, Eden James, Ian Wheeler, and Jarret Hunter, Howard’s offense dominated the clock and managed 24 unanswered points. This brought them to within 30-23.
Photos courtesy of Howard Athletics/ Ed Hill, Jr. and David Sierra
Key Metrics to Victory: Eastern Michigan
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 28 passing attempts and 30 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:11 (50% of the game)
Both teams have their next games on September 9. Eastern Michigan faces Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Eagles will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Howard will get another shot at its first win when they host Morehouse at Greene Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.