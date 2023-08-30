Carolina Panthers claim Claudin Cherelus off waivers

The Carolina Panthers have claimed former Alcorn State linebacker Claudin Cherelus off of waivers.
Cherelus was picked up by the Panthers after being waived by the New York Jets. He signed with the Jets after going undrafted and stuck around until the final cut.
He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent this spring after two standout seasons at Alcorn State. He recorded 149 total tackles including 25.5 tackles for loss — 14.5 in 2022 alone. He was an All-SWAC selection and participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl earlier this year.
Claudin Cherelus was a three-star recruit out of Golden Gate (FL) HS where he served as a team captain. As a senior in high school, Cherelus recorded 50 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense his senior year. On offense, he registered 526 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. A two-sport star in high school, Cherelus also played power forward in basketball at Golden Gate.
Cherelus started his career playing for UMass. He recorded 53 tackles in his two seasons there.
His signing comes one day after former North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T offensive lineman Ricky Lee was retained on the Panthers’ 53-man roster. The Carolina Panthers released former North Carolina A&T defensive back Mac McCain.