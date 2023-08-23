VIEW ALL SCORES
Davius Richard
2023 Football

Senior Bowl watch list filled with current and former HBCU stars

Nearly a dozen current and former HBCU stars are on the Senior Bowl Watch List heading into the season.
Posted on

A total of nine current HBCU players, led by North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard — are being tracked by the  Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl released its preseason watch list on Wednesday.

Richard is the reigning MEAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading NCCU to a 10-2 record in 2022, including a MEAC title, Celebration Bowl win, and an HBCU national title. His offensive lineman, Torricelli Simpkins, has made the list as well. 

Florida A&M had the most players on the preseason watch list with a total of three. Wide receiver Marcus Riley and defensive backs Javan Morgan and Kendall Bohler were all named to the watch list for FAMU. Those three players are a big reason why it is predicted to finish first in the SWAC East. 

Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard, a candidate for the Payton Award along with Richard, is the other skill position player on the list from an HBCU.

Sundiata Anderson, Senior Bowl, HBCU
Sundiata Anderson is one of several HBCU players on the 2023 Senior Bowl preseason watch list.


Grambling State defensive end Sundiata Anderson made the list as well. The big edge was named SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of The Year.

Howard University offensive lineman Anim Dankwah was the lone representative from the MEAC co-champs.

Rounding out the list of current HBCU players is Virginia State defensive back Willie Drew. Drew, a James Madison transfer, was the lone Division II HBCU player on the list.

Beyond current players, former Jackson State players Shilo Sanders (Colorado) and Shane Hooks (Auburn) made the Senior Bowl watch list as well. 

