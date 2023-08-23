Shannon Sharpe joining forces with Colin Cowherd

By

Shannon Sharpe has announced he’s teaming up with another media superstar — Colin Cowherd.Sharpe announced on Wednesday that he will be taking his show ‘Club Shay Shay’ to Cowherd’s podcast network “The Volume.” “We’re in business together, bro. I’ve decided to bring Club Shay Shay over and partner with you,” Sharpe told Cowherd.“When we first started you said ‘hey, give me an opportunity, hear what everybody has to say. I listened to everybody, but I felt the Volume was the best for me.”Colin Cowherd said he felt like the Denver Broncos getting Peyton Manning to play quarterback.





“The commitment I watched you make as a former pro athlete who’s got his money. Who’s got his legacy…to get up at 4 in the morning,” Cowherd said. “To see a great pro athlete commit to the process of the grind. And that’s what this s**t is — it’s a grind.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer from Savannah State agreed.

Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay is heading to “The Volume.”

“It is a grind. I think what made it easier for me, Colin, is that football consumed my life. And so now that I’m in this business, I devote my life to this business,” Sharpe told his new business partner.



This announcement comes less than a week after a New York Post story stated that Shannon Sharpe would be joining Stephen A. Smith twice per week. Smith says that the deal isn’t done yet. But the report also said Sharpe would be shopping Club Shay Shay independently. Now we know where that will land.



“The thing that really sold me was the partnership,” Sharpe said. “Throughout this process, everybody that was involved with The Volume always said we are a partnership. You grow, we build you.”

