Tarik Cohen
Tarik Cohen ready for NFL return after ACL injury

Cohen hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2020.
Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen spent the past two NFL seasons recovering from an ACL injury. The former Pro Bowler and North Carolina A&T superstar is claiming he is now healthy and ready to workout with NFL teams.

The Bears drafted Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of NC A&T. The pass catching running back posted 723 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. He was named a Pro Bowler in his second season after accumulating 1169 all purpose yards, catching passes out the backfield and rushing.

The bears signed Tarik Cohen to a three-year contract extension worth $17.25 million early in the 2020 NFL season. He went down with an ACL injury a few weeks later in a game against the Atlanta Falcons. This injury would be the one to plague him for the next three years. Cohen is now 28 years old and hasn’t played in an NFL game since. He was released by the Bears during the 2022 offseason.

