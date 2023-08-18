Stephen Curry producing series on Howard University golf

By

It’s likely there would be no Howard University golf program without Stephen Curry, so it makes sense that the two-time MVP would bring it into the spotlight.



“Why Not Us: Howard Golf” is the latest installment of ESPN’s “Why Not Us” series that follows HBCU programs along their seasons. It is set to debut on Monday, August 21 and will be executive produced by Curry’s Unanimous Media.



“We’re excited to be able to show the world the story of the extraordinary Howard University Golf team, who have displayed incredible heart, perseverance and talent on their journey,” said Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media.

“Coach Sam and the incredible athletes that Why Not Us follows are true examples of why the need to grow the game is of the utmost importance, in order to best reflect the diversity of our society and provide access to the vast opportunities the game of golf brings on and off the course. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Andscape and Howard for providing us the opportunity to do so and shining a light on the team’s successes.”



Why Not Us: Howard Golf will debut its eight episodes over the course of three weeks on ESPNU:

Episodes 1-4 – Monday, August 21, 7 p.m. ET

Episodes 3-6 – Monday, August 28, 7 p.m. ET

Episodes 5-8 – Monday, September 4, 7 p.m. ET



All eight episodes will be available to stream on ESPN+ once they premiere on ESPNU. Also, all episodes will air on ESPN2 on Wednesday, September 6, at 7 p.m. ET.



Curry has been an intricate part of the Howard golf program since its revival three years ago. In that time the school has won consecutive PGA Works tournaments, which serve as de facto HBCU national titles.



The “Why Not Us” series began back in 2020 with the North Carolina Central men’s basketball program. It followed Florida A&M golf the following year and Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls in 2022. The first three iterations were produced by future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, who recently joined Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors.

