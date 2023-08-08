Tuskegee University football starts first camp of new era

TUSKEGEE, Ala. __ The Tuskegee University Golden Tigers hit the fields for their first official practice of 2023 at the beginning of the week for the start of fall camp in preparation for the opener.
The Golden Tigers hit the ground running in the first practice of the summer, a vast difference from the situation at the same time in 2022, where the team had over 70 new players looking to mesh into the system.
This season, Tuskegee returns a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball for the first year under the helm of head coach Aaron James, including six All-SIAC Preseason honorees, starting with First Team members in defensive back Zelly Aldridge, defensive lineman Jeremy Dees, punter Ryan Duff, linebacker Vincent Hill, and Second Team members in defensive back Antonio Kennon Jr.and receiver Antonio Meeks.
After opening practice on Sunday, the Golden Tigers had their first two practices in helmets and shorts before ramping up to helmets and shoulder pads for two days before the first full pad practice on Thursday.
The Tuskegee University program will also hold two scrimmages prior to the season-opening Red Tails Classic, where Tuskegee will take on Fort Valley State for the third straight year to start the season on Sunday, September 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.