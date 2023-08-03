Davius Richard on Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List

By

DURHAM, N.C. – Stats Perform has announced North Carolina Central University senior quarterback Davius Richard as one of the 35 FCS standouts named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List. The award is given annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

Davius Richard (6-3, 215, Belle Glade, Fla.) was a 2022 Walter Payton Award finalist and finished his 2022 campaign leading the MEAC in passing yards (2,661), passing touchdowns (25), and rushing touchdowns (15), voted MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, and named Offensive MVP of the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl. Richard was named the 2023 Preseason MEAC Offensive Player of The Year last month.

NC Central quarterback Davius Richard runs against South Carolina State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

The Walter Payton Award, which is presented by FedEx Ground and is in its 37th season, is named for legendary running back Walter Payton, who starred at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Richard is the lone player from an HBCU to make the preseason watch list in 2023.

Also this season, the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year), and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be presented at the national awards banquet on the eve of the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas.

