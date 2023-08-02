Texas Southern to visit ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12 in hoops

By

Johnny Jones and his Texas Southern squad are known to start the season with a murderer’s row non-conference schedule. The 2023-2024 season will be no different. The defending SWAC Champions will hope to run it back with a nine game road stand to begin the season this November.

The Tigers posted their non-conference schedule to social media on Wednesday and this is what it looks like to start the year.

Nov. 6 at New Mexico

Nov. 11 at Arizona State

Nov. 16 at Virginia

Nov. 18 at Creighton

Nov. 21 at Oral Roberts

Nov. 25 at Drake

Nov. 28 at Purdue

Dec. 16-17 HBCU Challenge versus North Carolina A&T and Howard

Texas Southern will play its first home game just four days before Christmas in a matchup against Samford.

The Tigers had an improbable run to the SWAC Championship last season after barely sliding into the tournament as a no. 8 seed. But the experience of another Johnny Jones led team was enough to shake off the doubts and claim the title.

Part of the success of the Tigers’ basketball program has been its tough non-conference schedule to start the season each year. The long road trips are a great opportunity for the team to bond and test their wares against some of the top teams in the country.

The most notable game of the trip may be the Nov. 16 matchup at the University of Virginia. The Cavaliers are just a handful of seasons removed from their national championship team in 2019. Tony Bennett has been putting together formidable teams at UVA as head coach for the last 14 seasons.

As an aside the athletic director at Virginia is Carla Williams, the first female African-American AD at a power five school in history.

