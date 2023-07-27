CAA basketball tournaments staying in DC for near-future

By

RICHMOND, Va. (July 27, 2023) – The CAA has agreed to a four-year contract with Events DC to conduct the CAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

The two tournaments would run back-to-back starting at the conclusion of the 2023-24 basketball season and the agreement goes through the 2026-27 campaign. The Entertainment & Sports Arena has been the home of the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship since 2020, while the CAA Women’s Basketball Championship would move to a neutral site for the first time since 2016 after being conducted at campus sites over the past seven years.

”Being able to bring our men’s and women’s basketball championships together at the same venue will make for an outstanding experience for our student-athletes and fans,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said.

The Entertainment & Sports Arena is a basketball-centric venue that is centrally located within the geographic footprint of the Conference, and the Washington, D.C. area provides plenty of historical and unique opportunities for out-of-town visitors. This incredible opportunity also gives the Conference the ability to brand and promote both championships to basketball fans in the area.”

The state-of-the-art home to the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the Entertainment & Sports Arena also serves as the official practice facility for the NBA Washington Wizards, the home court for the NBA G League Capital City Go-Go, and host to premier concerts, boxing matches, esports tournaments and more.

The CAA has expanded to 14 members with the addition of Campbell University, and the Entertainment & Sports Arena provides a central location for the league’s two premier events. Holding the tournaments back-to-back at the same venue will make it easier for fans to follow both their men’s and women’s programs.

The 2024 Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be held March 8-12, 2024, followed by the CAA Women’s Basketball Championship from March 13-17. CBS Sports Network will televise the semifinals and finals of the men’s championship and the title game of the women’s championship. FloSports will air the remaining 10 men’s and 12 women’s tournament games.

