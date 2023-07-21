HBCU Football | MEAC/SWAC Challenge 2019-2022

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge is an annual HBCU sporting event that brings together the champion football teams from the two prestigious black college conferences – the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
Established in 2005, the Challenge has been held at various iconic venues, from historic Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, to Citrus Bowl Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Each year, the participating teams compete fiercely to claim victory, making the MEAC/SWAC Challenge a highly anticipated event for both fans and players.
Let’s dive into the MEAC/SWAC Challenge from 2022, 2021 and 2019…
2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama State vs Howard
In the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Week Zero’s HBCU Football showcase, Alabama State emerged victorious over Howard University on Saturday, August 27, prevailing with a final score of 23-13. The game, characterized by numerous weather delays, reached its conclusion through an official decision rather than the final whistle.
2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: North Carolina Central vs Alcorn State
In a historic victory, North Carolina Central University triumphed over Alcorn State University with a score of 23-14. This win marked the first time NCCU had ever defeated Alcorn in their school’s history. The Eagles’ triumph helped to secure their first win of the season.
2019 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Bethune-Cookman vs Jackson State
In an impressive comeback, Bethune-Cookman turned the game from a 15-7 deficit, performing a stunning second-half performance to secure a 36-15 victory against Jackson State. The Wildcats’ defense played changed the tempo with two crucial touchdowns, including a remarkable 96-yard fumble return, weakening Jackson State’s attempt to close the gap in the 4th Quarter.
Despite being outgained 506-277 in yards, the Tigers had four turnovers compared to Bethune-Cookman’s zero. Quarterback Akevious Williams earned the title of Offensive MVP, showcasing his skills with 197 total yards and two touchdowns.
Williams spearheaded BCU’s charge, displaying his prowess both in the air and on the ground. He impressively completed 16 of 29 passes for 144 yards and secured one touchdown through the air. Additionally, Williams showcased his agility by rushing for 53 yards and another touchdown. As a result of his exceptional performance, he earned the game’s offensive MVP title. On the defensive front, Trevor Merrit claimed the defensive MVP award, making a significant impact in the team’s victory.
