FAMU athlete joins The Rock’s Warriors ZOA Energy drink NIL

FAMU softball player, Amaya Gainer, joins Angel Reese and other elite college athletes in a NIL program created by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and ZOA Energy called The Rock’s Warriors.

Gainer was selected by Johnson to join Reese, Marvin Harrison Jr, Hansel Emmanuel, Drake Maye, Brock Bowers, and Kam Kinchens to be a part of the inaugural class of athletes for the program. The Rock’s Warriors have earned NIL deals with ZOA Energy to promote and lead marketing campaigns for the “Better For You” energy drink company.

Johnson, Co-founder of ZOA Energy, said in a statement “I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they’re driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness.”

Amaya Gainer, joining a talented group, perfectly fits that description as she brought excitement and tenacity to the diamond as she started 43 games and scored 15 runs for the Rattlers this past season.

Her fellow warriors have brought that same energy, tenacity, and excitement as Reese and Bowers both led their teams to win national championships. Harrison, Emmanuel, Maye, and Kinchens are all considered to be some of the best athletes in their sport heading into the next season.

As part of the NIL program, The Rock’s Warriors will create social media content and support national and regional retail partnerships and philanthropic events on behalf of ZOA Energy.

Gainer’s partnership with ZOA is her second NIL deal since transferring to FAMU from Florida Gulf Coast University. Earlier this year, she partnered with H&R Block’s “A Fair Shot” program to bring awareness to female representation to NIL deals and the taxes on NIL revenue.

