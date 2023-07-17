Livingstone College brings back past AD to take over

By

SALISBURY – Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis announced Clifton Huff as the Athletic Director on July 10, 2023. Huff spent his last six years as the Senior Athletic Director of NCAA Compliance at Clark Atlanta University.



“We’re thrilled to welcome coach Huff back to Livingstone,” said Dr. Davis. “I have no doubt he will work tirelessly to strengthen athletics at Livingstone and inspire ‘The Stone pride’ among our students, alumni, and fans.”



Huff has a very diverse collegiate background working in almost all aspects of athletics. From Director of Athletics to Academic Enhancement Advisor, Game Operations Director, Sports Information Director, and Track & Field Coach. Huff also has experience at both the NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II levels.



Much of Huff’s career was spent at his alma mater, the Livingstone College graduate (1985) contributed to Blue Bears athletics in nearly every way possible.





Huff spent 12 years as the Director of Athletics at Livingstone College, making a major impact with facilities, academics, graduation rates, community involvement, and development. During his tenure, he earned several honors, including being named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Athletic Director of the Year and earning the Jeannette Lee Athletic Achievement Award in 1997 and 1998. In 1998, he received the Commissioner’s Special Recognition Award for leadership.



Huff served as the First Vice-President of the CIAA’s Conference Officers from 2005-07, and the President of the CIAA Athletic Director’s Association from 1999-2003. Huff served on the CIAA Basketball Tournament Committee from 1999-2007, and as a member of the the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Regional Select Committee from 1999-2004. Now, set for his return, he has sights on taking the Blue Bears to new heights.



“There’s truly no place like home. My athletic career has come full circle from where it started. I am excited about this second opportunity lead and the challenge to build Livingstone College into a national competitive athletic program,” said Huff said.



During Huff’s tenure as an Administrator at several different colleges and universities where he’s been affiliated with three National Champions, 22 conference titles and hundreds of All-American athletes.

