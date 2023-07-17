Norfolk State University star Kris Bankston signs deal

By

Former Norfolk State University big man Kris Bankston appears to be headed overseas to begin his pro career.

Bankston has agreed to terms with Hapoel Be’er Sheva, a team in south Israel. This comes on the heels of a stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves on its summer league squad.



After starting his college career at Little Rock, Kris Bankston transferred to Norfolk State where he immediately excelled both on the court and in the classroom.



The 6-9 forward set Norfolk State’s single-season field goal percentage record as a junior, averaging 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 71.1 percent from the field. He received All-MEAC Second Team and All-Defensive Team honors, while also landing on the NSU AD Honor Roll for both semesters while helping Norfolk State University repeat as conference champions.

Norfolk State star Kris Bankston dunks against Coppin State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Bankston propelled himself to new heights in his final year at Norfolk State, averaging 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per contest. He was named to the All-MEAC First Team and All-Defensive Team as NSU made it all the way to the MEAC title game against Howard before falling. His performance led to him earning a spot in the HBCU All-Star game at the Final Four and an appearance in the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) after the season’s conclusion.



After not being picked in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bankston got a call from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had his best game in the summer league opener with three points and three rebounds in eight minutes but struggled to find playing time or success for the remainder of the time in Las Vegas.

Now the former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference star will be headed to the literal Middle East.

