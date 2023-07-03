By

The NBA Summer League is around the corner and Xavier Brewer, son of former Morehouse College coach Grady Brewer, is getting his chance to shine.

Brewer has been announced as part of the Detroit Pistons’ Summer League squad last week.

Brewer spent last season with Alabama A&M after starting his career at Morehouse College. He is the son of the late Grady Brewer, who coached at Morehouse College for two decades before his untimely death at the age of 63.

The 6’9 forward played a supporting role at Morehouse as a freshman in the 2018-19 season, averaging 2.5 points per game in eight minutes per contest. He shot 42 percent from the 3-point line that season. His playing time increased the following season as he averaged nine points per game in 20.3 minutes per game during the 2019-20 season, his father’s last as head coach.

Grady Brewer (center) is the father of Xavier Brewer.

The 2021-2022 season resulted in similar production as he averaged seven points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He entered the transfer portal following the season and landed in the SWAC with Alabama A&M.

Brewer averaged 2.7 points per game and 2.2 rebounds per game in 32 contests for AAMU. Those weren’t All-SWAC numbers by any stretch, but it appears Brewer’s combination of size (6’9, 215) and pedigree has helped him earn a shot at the next level. Now he will participate in the NBA Summer League with 2023 NBA Draft picks and young players looking to make their marks in the NBA.

Son of late Morehouse College coach gets NBA (Summer League) shot