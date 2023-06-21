By

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (June 21, 2023) – In May, the Annual African-American Collegiate Golfers Hall of Fame Conference took place where Howard University recent graduate Kendel Abrams (York, Pa.) was inducted as part of the continuing growth of diversity in the game.

The organization held its annual golf tournament while honoring the Pennsylvania native.

“This honor means a lot,” said Abrams. “For a while, people of color were excluded from this sport for quite some time. So, this is a dream come true.”

In her final full season, Abrams competed in eight tournaments (22 rounds) with three top 15 finishes. On March 26, 2022, she guided the club to victory at the Cardinal Classic, placing third overall in the event (79, +7).

“Kendel is an incredible young lady,” said Howard Director of Golf Sam Puryear. “She has grown up in the game of golf and she has definitely made a difference. Although she was a good player, her greatest contribution was creating programs for young girls. Her program gave these young ladies some door opening opportunities.”

Academically, Abrams made the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Commissioner’s All-Academic Team twice and the Northeast Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll. In May 2023, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

“I hope this inspires more people of color to play collegiate golf,” Abrams continued. “Even if they don’t have interest in playing professionally, showing interest and staying in the industry to build their own legacy would be phenomenal.”

Currently, Abrams is interning at the illustrious Pebble Beach Golf Resort in Pebble Beach, Calif., which is rated the No. 1 public course in the country.

Howard University golfer inducted into Hall of Fame