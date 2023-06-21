VIEW ALL SCORES
Padilla from FAMU receives SWAC SID of the Year

Joshua Padilla has led the Rattlers to multimillion interactions via Florida A&M’s social media platforms.
Courtesy of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has named FAMU’s Joshua Padilla its 2022-23 Sports Information Director of the Year. The award was voted upon by the league’s sports information directors.

Padilla oversaw traditional and digital media for FAMU this past season. He led the Rattlers to another season of multimillion interactions via Florida A&M’s social media platforms.

Under his leadership Flordia A&M had several video projects garner attention on a national scale. Padilla also nominated six individual league award winners in addition to nominating 31 All-SWAC selections. Florida A&M earned a weekly honor in a total of 13 sports this past academic year.

Joshua Padilla served as the primary media contact for the athletics department working with multiple national media outlets including the New York Times, ESPN, ABC, CBS, and NBC.

He also worked with Nike on promoting FAMU shoe release campaigns and worked with LeBron James’ media company “Uninterrupted” on a mini documentary which covered the Florida A&M Football program.

