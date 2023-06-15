Ray Lewis III, former Miami and HBCU player, passes away

By

Ray Lewis III, former Virginia Union defensive back and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis Jr. has passed away.

Mark James, Lewis’ coach at VUU, posted about his death.

“Two RIP posts for my former players back to back,” James posted on Facebook. “Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man.”

Ray Lewis III was born on August 26, 1995, in Lake Mary, Florida, USA. He attended Lake Mary High School, where he starred in football and track and field. Lewis played as a running back in high school and was known for his speed and agility.

After graduating from high school in 2013, Lewis committed to play college football at the University of Miami. He joined the Miami Hurricanes football team as a running back, following in his father’s footsteps. However, he struggled to make a significant impact on the field during his time at Miami.

Lewis appeared in nine games but primarily played on special teams as a freshman in 2013. He recorded 15 rushing yards on four carries and had six receptions for 47 yards. In 2014, he saw limited action and rushed for 21 yards on five carries and caught two passes for 14 yards. However, he didn’t accumulate notable statistics during his college career.

Lewis transferred to Coastal Carolina University, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program back in 2015. He joined the Chanticleers football team but again faced challenges in establishing himself as a prominent player. Lewis primarily played as a reserve running back and participated on special teams.

Ray Lewis III’s football career took a turn after the 2016 season when he was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina. As a result, he was suspended from the football team. He eventually found a home at Virginia Union, where he played the 2017 season. He recorded 37 tackles his lone season for the CIAA squad.

