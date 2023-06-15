VIEW ALL SCORES
Alfonzo Graham, Morgan State
MEAC

Pittsburgh Steelers running back coach has praise for HBCU rookie

Morgan State RB Alfonzo Graham has impressed his position coach. Here’s what he had to say.
Posted on

It’s still early, but Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner likes what he sees out of former Morgan State star Alfonzo Graham. 

“He’s explosive,” Faulkner told team media sources via Steelers Depot. “He’s got a quick start. He can get to speed quick. He’s smart. He’s got a skill set in terms as a receiver. He’s got a lot to learn.”

The former Morgan State star is thought to have a solid shot at securing the no. 3 running back position on the team, thanks to his ability to play on special teams as well as run with the ball. 

“That guy gets better every single day because he’s getting coached with detail and those things.” Faulkner continued. “And so if we just continue to build on that, you might have something there.”

Alfonzo Graham
Morgan State running back Alfonzo Graham looks to pick up a fumble against North Carolina Central.

The Baltimore native started his career at JUCO before landing at his hometown HBCU.

Alfonzo Graham kicked off his Morgan State career with a solid 2021 season. He rushed for 506 yards on 54 carries and scored five touchdowns. He demonstrated breakaway ability, coming up with runs of 70 and 86 yards against Delaware State and Georgetown, respectively. 

He really broke through 2022  season when he ranked among the FCS leaders in rushing with 1,150 yards (No. 16) and ran for eight touchdowns while averaging just under six yards per rush. That season he topped the 100-yard mark in five games, including a season-high 203-yard outing against Norfolk State (Oct. 8) and was named MEAC Co-Player of the Week. 

Graham didn’t get picked up in the draft, but he was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp and was the first to sign a free agent contract. Now the 5’8, 185 pound back will look to make an impression in training camp and preseason games.

