Former NC A&T and All-CAA guard transfers to NC State

In the spirit of rebuilding Kevin Keatts and NC State men’s basketball added Kam Woods to the Wolfpack. Woods is a former guard coming from NC A&T.

The sophomore guard hit the transfer portal back in March. A few months later, Woods is one of the 13 scholarship players for NC State; after committing on June 11.

Coming from Bessemer, Ala., Woods displayed his scoring abilities during his time at Bessemer Pinson Valley High and Midfield High. In his senior year, he averaged an impressive 38.1 points per game, totaling a career total of 3,871 points. The guard was recognized for his outstanding performance, by being named the Alabama Class 6A player of the year for two consecutive years. Throughout his high school career, Woods had an exceptional 10 games where he scored 40 points or more. Notably, he achieved success on both teams, winning the 6A title at Pinson Valley High and the 3A title at Midfield High. Woods was named Alabama Player of the Year for both 6A and 3A.

Wood began his basketball journey at Troy University in 2020. The Alabama native maintained an average of 10.3 points per game, shooting 35.6 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. After one season he made the decision to transfer to Northwest Florida State College.

Despite a quick exit from the @CAASports tourney @ncatmbb proved they are a legit mid-major in year ☝🏾

WATCH: https://t.co/HNwb55zpMu pic.twitter.com/Ud3RHxN4Vm — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) March 5, 2023

Kam Woods quickly rose as a leading scorer for NC A&T. During the 2022 season Woods averaged an impressive 17.3 points per game. Known for his ability to put up buckets, Woods held a shooting percentage of 38.5 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc. Throughout the season, he achieved the milestone of scoring 20 points or more in eight games; along with contributing 4.2 rebounds per game and 101 assists over the course of the season.

His dominating play earned the sophomore guard the honor of second-team All-CAA at the end of the Aggies’ 13-9 season.

Great season for @KamGlizzzy3 … Let's take a look at why he is second-team All-CAA. pic.twitter.com/dJbhQNF37A — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) March 2, 2023

