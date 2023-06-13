Jackson State football adds transfer, former SEC commit

This offseason it’s a fact that T.C. Taylor and Jackson State football have been putting in work to add depth to its football roster. Recently the Tigers added wide receiver Lester Miller and offensive lineman transfer Chris Gonzales to the team.
Lester Miller commits to Jackson State football
Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds, Lester Miller had previously committed to Ole Miss before redirecting his path to Jackson State. He also received offers from Arkansas State and Central Arkansas, validating his talent and potential.
Lester took to Twitter to share the news about his Ole Miss commitment, stating, “I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Mississippi-Ole Miss. I am beyond grateful and happy for this opportunity and am proud to now be an Ole Miss Rebel.”
But the wide receiver flipped his commitment and made Jackson State his new stomping grounds.
Miller showcased his skills on the field during his time at Brandon High School, recording 66 catches for an impressive total of 1,484 yards and 16 touchdowns across 13 games. The Mississippi native greatly contributed to the Bulldogs’ impressive 12-2 record, with the team making back-to-back appearances in the MHSAA Class 6A championship game.
During his junior season, Miller led Brandon in receiving yards, amassing 44 catches for 898 yards and eight touchdowns over 14 games. 247 Sports has Miller ranked as a three-star recruit and sits in the Top 50 football recruits in Mississippi.
CHRIS GONZALES
All-conference JUCO offensive lineman Chris Gonzales made it clear that he was continuing his collegiate career at an HBCU. After taking to Twitter to make his big announcement; the San Diego Mesa transfer revealed his commitment to thee Jackson State University.
His outstanding abilities attracted offers from several programs, including Valdosta State, Norfolk State, Mississippi Valley State, Grambling, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Texas Southern, in addition to Jackson State football.
Coming from Albuquerque, N.M., Gonzales attended Volcano Vista High School. His success on the field earned the offensive lineman First Team All-District, Second Team All-State, and Second Team All-Metro; along with a spot in the State All-Star Game.
Before San Diego Mesa, the offensive lineman committed one season to Eastern New Mexico but was redshirted for the 2019 season.
Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 335; there’s no question Gonzales will bring both size and impact to the Tigers’ O-line. The freshman saw action in eight games for San Diego Mesa.