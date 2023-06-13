Caleb Snowden & Chadrick Williams Earn All-American Honors

By

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Junior Caleb Snowden’s historic season ends in Austin, Texas after finishing 11th in the high jump during day three of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on the University of Texas campus.

Snowden cleared 2.16m/7-1 on his first jump which eventually landed him in the 11th spot of the event, claiming All-America Honors for the first time in school history.

Caleb Snowden approaches the high jump in one of his first attempts on Friday evening. Photo: Dominique Monday

Chadrick Williams Finishes Season as 2nd Team All-American

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Southern men’s track & field standout Chadrick Williams wrapped up his season ranked 16th nationally and earned second-team All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.



Williams, a native of Kingston, Jamaica who was competing in his first-ever trip to nationals, jumped 50-0-¾ feet on his first attempt. He improved by nine inches on his second jump after recording a mark of 50-9¼ feet. On his final attempt, Williams once again improved his mark as he logged a length of 50-10¾.

Williams wrapped up the season ranked 16th and earned second-team All-America recognition as a result of finishing in the top 16. He was only the third TSU men’s track & field student-athlete to earn a trip to the national meet since 2012.

Chadrick Williams after his second attempt in the triple jump. Photo: Dominique Monday

