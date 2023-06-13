By

Several HBCU schools were represented in Austin, Texas as they competed in the 2023 NCAA National Championships. Specifically, Howard, Jackson State, Texas Southern, Delaware State, Alabama State, North Carolina A&T we’re all represented on the collegiate track and field’s biggest stage.

Four student-athletes received All-American honors for their performances. Arguably the best performance came in men’s 4x100m as Alabama State finished 5th.

Check out our photo gallery by Dominique Monday.

PHOTOS: HBCU Athletes at NCAA Track National Championships