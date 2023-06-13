PHOTOS: HBCU Athletes at NCAA Track National Championships

By
Posted on
Several HBCU schools were represented in Austin, Texas as they competed in the 2023 NCAA National Championships. Specifically, Howard, Jackson State, Texas Southern, Delaware State, Alabama State, North Carolina A&T we’re all represented on the collegiate track and field’s biggest stage.
Four student-athletes received All-American honors for their performances. Arguably the best performance came in men’s 4x100m as Alabama State finished 5th.
Check out our photo gallery by Dominique Monday.