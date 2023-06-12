By

ATLANTA–Several high school students gathered in Atlanta on Saturday to celebrate their signing day and commitment to HBCUs. The HBCU Elite 100 Signing Day event was put on at The Athlete’s Foot location on Lee Street in partnership with Jahi Rawlings, founder of the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League.

Student athletes in attendance included Xavier Griffith who will play basketball at Clark Atlanta University. Cedric Taylor III, who will be playing basketball at Morehouse. North Carolina Central University was represented with Perry Smith Jr., while North Carolina A&T signee Jalal McKie was there to celebrate.

Clark Atlanta women’s basketball signee Myori Pruitt was in attendance on Saturday as well.

“To host a national HBCU signing day for a group of elite student-athletes trailblazing a path for generations to come

to attend and play collegiate sports at HBCU is amazing and monumental. They truly deserve this

experience, and we are glad to be a part of it,” said Rawlings.

The celebratory weekend kicked off with a dinner on Friday attended by some special Atlanta guests. Celebrity photographer Cam Kirk, entertainment lawyer John Rose and AJ Griffin of the Atlanta Hawks were all there.

As part of the celebratory weekend the athletes gathered for a photo shoot at Cam Kirk studios, attended an Atlanta United match and visited the famed Slutty Vegan restaurant.

Student athletes celebrate at HBCU Elite 100 signing day