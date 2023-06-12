Mississippi Valley State signs former East Tennessee State DB

Erek Campbell, former East Tennessee State defensive back, says he is “110% committed” as Mississippi Valley State’s (MVSU) newest transfer pickup.
On June 10, Erek Campbell made his announcement regarding his commitment to Mississippi Valley State. After considering his options, Campbell decided to choose MVSU over an offer from Delaware State and Austin Peay.
Having entered the transfer portal on April 18th, the defensive back carries 2 remaining years of eligibility with him.
Campbell’s football journey began at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Ten., where he excelled as a multisport athlete. He lettered in football, baseball, and track. Campbell played a pivotal role in leading his team to state championships in 2016 and 2017. His outstanding performances earned him recognition as a two-time all-state selection and a spot on the USA All-Tennessee Second Team. Throughout his high school career, Campbell’s impressive statistics, included 195 tackles, 12 interceptions, five forced fumbles, and 35 pass breakups.
The 250-pound defensive back joined East Tennessee State in 2019. For his first season with the Bucs, Campbell appeared in three games. The following year, as a redshirt freshman, Campbell played in all six games for ETSU. He demonstrated his defensive talents by recording five tackles, including one solo tackle. Additionally, he hit 0.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup throughout the season.
In his second year as a redshirt freshman, the Tennessee native played in all 13 games. He concluded the season with six tackles, three of which were solo tackles. Campbell also recorded 1.0 tackles for loss and banked a sack against Delaware State. One of the standout moments of the season came in a victory against Vanderbilt where Campbell contributed with a season-high two tackles.