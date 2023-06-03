Florida A&M bows to #10 UConn in NCAAs

By

GAINESVILLE, Fla. —Senior Ty Hanchey recorded two extra base hits, but the Florida A&M Rattlers fell to the No. 10 UConn Huskies 9-6 Saturday.

Senior Zach Morea (4-4) came out of the bullpen for Florida A&M (29-30) and took the loss.

Hanchey’s two extra base hits were the highlight of a 2-for-4 day, and included a double, a home run and an RBI. Senior Jared Weber compiled a noteworthy day at the dish as well, going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Senior Janmikell Bastardo also contributed for the Rattlers, putting together one hit in four trips to the plate while adding a home run and an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got on the board immediately, starting their scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning. Weber put Florida A&M on the board with a two-out solo home run off sophomore Thomas Ellisen.

The Huskies then tied the ballgame at one before the Rattlers came back to reclaim their advantage in the third inning. Florida A&M picked up a run on Hanchey’s two-out solo home run off of Ellisen, which brought the Rattlers lead to 2-1.

Florida A&M’s lead had evaporated once the fourth inning arrived and turned into a 4-2 UConn advantage, when the Rattlers cut that deficit to 4-3. The Rattlers scored a run on Bastardo’s one-out solo home run off sophomore Joe Carrea.

The Huskies expanded their lead to 5-3 before the Florida A&M offense got back to work, evening it up in the fifth. Sophomore Jalen Niles and junior Ty Jackson each scored a run for the Rattlers in the inning, tying the score at 5-5.

UConn then broke up that tie and took an 8-5 lead heading into the eighth, when the Rattlers narrowed the gap to 8-6. Florida A&M picked up a run on freshman Joseph Pierini’s two-out solo home run off of senior Devin Kirby. The Rattlers were unable to get any closer, as UConn added one run to their tally on the way to a 9-6 final.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M’s power output was led by Hanchey, who picked up two extra base hits in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M’s highest scoring inning was the fifth, when it pushed two runs across.

» The Rattlers took UConn pitchers deep four times on Saturday.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 47 UConn hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and 13 fly balls while striking out six.

» Hanchey led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

» UConn was led offensively by senior Ben Huber, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

» Senior Justin Willis led the Huskies pitching staff, throwing one shutout inning.

