Benedict College quarterback transfers to Murray State

Recently head coach Dean Hood and the Murray State football team picked up star quarterback Eric Phoenix from Benedict College.
Back in January, Phoenix announced his transfer portal entrance. “I am truly grateful for the education and athletic achievements earned during my time at Benedict College,” Phoenix tweeted. “The relationships, life lessons, and motivation for success have prepared me for the next chapter in my life.”
“With that being said, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for the 2023 season.”
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 205 pounds, Eric Phoenix joined Benedict College in 2019. Over his three seasons, Phoenix completed 343 passes for a total of 4,400 yards and 32 touchdowns, while also showcasing 18 interceptions.
Additionally, he has contributed 290 rushing yards, scoring eight touchdowns on the ground. As a testament to his all-around ability, he has even made four receptions for 17 yards.
In the 2022 season, Phoenix led Benedict to an undefeated regular season, guided them to their first-ever SIAC championship. During the championship game the quarterback threw 313 yards, scored two touchdowns through the air, and accumulated 91 yards on 11 carries.
Concluding the Tigers‘ championship season, Phoenix recorded 2,051 yards for 15 touchdowns while tossing just one interception. On the ground he had 233 rushing yards. There’s no doubt that this quarterback was a key component to the team’s success.
Last season, Murray State didn’t have the best of luck. The team finished with a 2-9 overall record and 1-4 in conference play. As the newest signee for Murray State, Phoenix could utilize his versatile signal-calling to turn the program around.