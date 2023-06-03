FAMU drops tourney opener against Florida

By

Courtesy: FAMU Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Rattlers battled with the number-two ranked team in the nation, but was unable to get any runs falling 3-0.



Head Coach Jamey Shouppe Quote

“Tip of the hat to the University of Florida. They are as good as they are because of the environment. We were out of our element early, swinging at too many bad pitches. We are not accustomed to that environment, that is a first-class environment. It is the way Florida does things and you’ve got to tip the hat to them – that is why the NCAA allowed Florida to be the host site and that is why they are the No. 2 team in the country. You’ve got to beat a team like that, you cannot give them every opportunity to get out of innings, you cannot swing at bad pitches. I thought we did that a little too much and that was uncharacteristic of us. We got here offensively and the pitching has come around as of late. This guy to my left, Caleb Granger , threw a heck of a ballgame. It was just too much, plain and simple.”

Sophomore Caleb Granger (6-5) got the ball to start for Florida A&M (29-29) and took the loss. The right-hander went six innings, giving up two runs, both of them earned, on four hits, allowing four walks and striking out one.

In the batter’s box, the Rattlers were paced by freshman Joseph Pierini , who went 2-for-4 on the day with a double. Junior Ty Jackson put together a noteworthy effort as well, going 2-for-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Florida A&M managed zero chances with runners on third in the shutout, going a total of 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Rattlers last got a runner on third in the ninth, when sophomore Will Brown made it 90 feet away from scoring with two outs.

GAME NOTES

» Granger put together six innings of two-run ball for Florida A&M.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Gators at a 7-5 clip.

» Florida A&M went 2-for-6 (.333) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 34 Florida hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out three.

» Pierini led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double.

» Florida was led offensively by junior Josh Rivera, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

» Caglianone led the Gators pitching staff, throwing six scoreless innings.



Up Next



Rattlers will play UCONN for the first time in program history Saturday at noon on ESPN+.

FAMU drops tourney opener against Florida