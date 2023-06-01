VIEW ALL SCORES
Jailen Hicks, North Carolina A&T
North Carolina A&T

North Carolina A&T lands talented son of school legend, NFL RB

NC A&T just landed a talented playmaker who is the son of one of its all-time greats.

North Carolina A&T just landed a talented prospect with an NFL bloodline as the son of an Aggie legend.

Jailen Hicks has committed to NC A&T. He announced his decision via social media on Thursday. 

The 6’4, 195 pound running back had offers from nearly two dozen schools, including FBS programs like Tulsa and Colorado State. But he ultimately decided to stay close to home, choosing to play in East Greensboro.

North Carolina A&T, Jailen Hicks, Maurice Hicks
Jailen Hicks (left) will follow in his father Maurice’s footsteps, playing at North Carolina A&T.


Hicks is the son of Maurice Hicks, one of the most decorated running backs in North Carolina A&T and MEAC history. 

The younger Hicks has shown much of the breakaway ability that helped his father rush for 2,812 rushing yards in his three seasons playing in Bill Hayes’ run-oriented offense, including a 437-yard performance against Morgan State as a senior. He put up those numbers against many of the programs that ended up recruiting his son, including Norfolk State, South Carolina State and others. Ironically, the elder Hicks recently graduated with his degree last month. 

Jailen Hicks ran for 1,032 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 99 carries as a senior playing for Dudley High School. He’s also an accomplished sprinter in the 400m. 

North Carolina A&T lands talented son of school legend, NFL RB
