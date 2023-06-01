VIEW ALL SCORES
UAPB
Arkansas-Pine Bluff

SWAC football schedule to feature seven UAPB televised games

The UAPB TV schedule reveals Southern Heritage Classic details, along with four ESPN contests.
Posted on

PINE BLUFF, AR. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference and its television partners, ESPN Networks and HBCUGO Sports Networks, announced on Wednesday the SWAC football television schedule.  The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions will be televised on national TV seven times, including two Thursday nights and one Friday night game.

The conference announced three Golden Lions games on ESPN Platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN+), and four on (HBCUGO Sports).

The Golden Lions will open the season on the road against Tulsa, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. CT on (ESPN+). This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

UAPB

UAPB will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to take on Tennessee St. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. CT., in the 34th Annual Southern Heritage Classic. The game will be televised on (HBCUGO Sports).   The Golden Lions will travel to Huntsville, Alabama, for a Thursday night matchup against Alabama A&M Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. CT. on (ESPNU).

The Golden Lions will host Alcorn St. for homecoming Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on (HBCUGO Sports).

UAPB’s last three games will be broadcast on national outlets. The Golden Lions will travel to Prairie View, Texas to face Prairie View A&M Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. CT on (HBCU GO Sports), at home against Grambling St., Friday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. CT, on (ESPNU), before traveling to Houston, Texas against Texas Southern, Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. CT. on (HBCUGO Sports). 

