What a Shannon Sharpe/Stephen A. Show would sound like

The Shannon Sharpe Era is over at FS1’s Undisputed. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Savannah State University alumnus has accepted a buyout, according to the New York Post.

That means his time debating Skip Bayless is over after the NBA Finals.

Now that he’s a free agent, the possibilities are endless. He already has his own following on his “Club Shay Shay” show on Youtube. So he could rest there. Or, he could team up with another of Skip Bayless’ former teammates in Stephen A. Smith — provided he is able to do so per the terms of his buyout.

The two outspoken men are both HBCU graduates, with Shannon Sharpe hailing from Savannah State University while Stephen A. Smith is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University.

We asked ChatGPT to give us five potential topics for a hypothetical Stephen A./Shannon Sharpe show and predict what their arguments would be. Here’s what it came up with.

Sure! Here’s how Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe could take sides on the topics:

The Greatest NBA Player of All Time: Stephen A. Smith: Argues in favor of Michael Jordan as the greatest NBA player of all time, highlighting Jordan’s six championships, his scoring prowess, and his impact on the game and popular culture.

Shannon Sharpe: Supports LeBron James as the greatest NBA player of all time, emphasizing James’ versatility, longevity, his four championships with three different teams, and his ability to impact the game in multiple facets. NFL Quarterback Rankings: Stephen A. Smith: Makes a case for Patrick Mahomes as the top quarterback in the NFL, highlighting his exceptional arm talent, his ability to make plays in crucial moments, and his Super Bowl victory.

Shannon Sharpe: Advocates for Tom Brady as the best quarterback in the NFL, emphasizing Brady’s record-breaking Super Bowl wins, his leadership qualities, and his ability to consistently perform at a high level. The Impact of Analytics in Sports: Stephen A. Smith: Questions the over-reliance on analytics and argues for the importance of traditional scouting and intuition in evaluating players and making strategic decisions.

Shannon Sharpe: Supports the use of analytics in sports, emphasizing how data-driven insights can provide a competitive edge, enhance player performance, and improve team strategies. Athletes and Social Activism: Stephen A. Smith: Stresses the importance of athletes using their platforms for social activism, highlighting how their influence can raise awareness, drive conversations, and bring about meaningful change.

Shannon Sharpe: Supports athletes engaging in social activism, but also acknowledges that they should be cautious and well-informed about the issues they support, understanding the potential consequences and ensuring they have a well-thought-out plan of action. College Athletes’ Compensation: Stephen A. Smith: Argues in favor of compensating college athletes, highlighting the financial struggles they often face, the revenue they generate for their universities, and the inequities in the current system.

Shannon Sharpe: Believes in providing additional benefits to college athletes but is hesitant about direct monetary compensation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the amateurism aspect of college sports and exploring alternative forms of support such as improved scholarships and healthcare coverage.

What a Shannon Sharpe/Stephen A. Show would sound like