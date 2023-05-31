Alabama State University claims SWAC all-sports awards (again)

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Alabama State University Athletics Department claimed two-of-three Southwestern Athletic Conference all-sports awards winning the James Frank Commissioner’s Cup and the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award. The Jackson State University Athletics Department claimed the C.D. Henry Award.



The all-sports awards are determined by program finishes in league sponsored sports. Each respective team finish is awarded a point value and the member institutions with the highest point totals at the conclusion of the athletic season are subsequently awarded.



Alabama State University won six SWAC championships this past athletic year (163 points) claiming league titles in the sports of Volleyball (regular season), Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field, Men’s Outdoor Track and Field, and Men’s Tennis (regular season/tournament). Jackson State (157.5 points) and Prairie View A&M (132.5) claimed second and third place respectively.



The Tigers won the C.D. Henry Award after accumulating 72.5 points in men’s sponsored sports. Alabama State (69 points) and Texas Southern (57 points) finished in second a third place overall.



Alabama State claimed the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award finishing with 94 points in the women’s final standings. Jackson State (85 points) and Prairie View A&M (83 points) finished second and third respectively.



A complete listing of final standings and individual program point totals for the three awards can be found below.



2022-23 SWAC Commissioner’s Cup

Alabama State University – 163.0 Jackson State- 157.5 Prairie View A&M- 132.5 Southern- 122.5 Texas Southern- 119.5 Grambling State- 112.5 Florida A&M- 104.5 Bethune-Cookman- 101.5 Alcorn State- 94.0 Alabama A&M- 91.5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 81.0 Mississippi Valley State- 35.0

2022-23 SWAC C.D. Henry Award



1. Jackson State- 72.5

2. Alabama State University- 69.0

3. Texas Southern- 57.0

4. Southern- 55.5

5. Bethune-Cookman- 50.0

6. Prairie View A&M- 49.5

T-7. Florida A&M- 43.5

T-7. Grambling State- 43.5

9. Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 43.0

10. Alcorn State- 40.0

11. Alabama A&M- 36.0

12. Mississippi Valley State- 17.5



2022-23 SWAC Magee/Jacket Award

Alabama State- 94.0 Jackson State- 85.0 Prairie View A&M- 83.0 Grambling State- 69.0 Southern- 67.0 Texas Southern- 62.5 Florida A&M- 61.0 Alabama A&M- 55.5 Alcorn State- 54.0 Bethune-Cookman- 51.5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 38.0 Mississippi Valley State- 17.5

