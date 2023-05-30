Fayetteville State University star being pursued by MEAC, SWAC programs

By

One of the key players that helped Fayetteville State University finally break through to the CIAA title is hitting the transfer portal.



Devin Cowan, a defensive end for FSU, announced on Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Thank you to Fayetteville State University. I have made memories and friends that I will cherish for the rest of time. With that being said, I have chosen to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility elsewhere,” he wrote.

“This was not an easy choice. As I will dearly miss the family I have found here. Fayetteville State will always be my home, my alma mater.”

Fayetteville State defensive end Devin Cowan runs out on to the field.





Cowan is a Fayetteville native that started his career at nearby UNC-Pembroke, another Division II program. He transferred to Fayetteville State prior to the 2021 season, recording 29 solo tackles on the season — 10 of them for loss. He also added 3.5 sacks to help FSU get back to the CIAA title game for the fourth consecutive time playing alongside CIAA Defensive Player of The Year in Keyshawn James and in front of future NFL Draft pick Joshua Williams.

The 2022 season was a full coming out party for Cowan. He was a force from the start of the season, racking up 60 tackles — including 15.5 for loss. He also recorded 10.5 sacks, including 1.5 in the CIAA championship game as Fayetteville State took down Chowan for the conference crown.



Having conquered the CIAA, Cowan is getting looks from several FCS teams, including MEAC and Celebration Bowl Champion North Carolina Central and SWAC member Mississippi Valley State. Other programs like Lamar University, Southern Illinois and Eastern Kentucky.

